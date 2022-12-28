MARKET OUTLOOK:

A war, COVID lockdowns and global supply chain issues all contributed to making 2022 one of the worst years for the S&P 500 since the Great Depression. However, rising interest rates remain the determining factor in our view, especially following more than a decade of near-zero rates. And while the initial impact of rising rates was an unwillingness to hold more expensive stocks (i.e. multiple compression), earnings were fairly resilient throughout the year. With signs of demand softening, pricing power waning and backlogs eroding, we are more cautious about the strong earnings streak continuing. Management commentary across different sectors also reveals margin pressure in multiple areas of the cost structure from persistent inflation. As a result, we believe elevated volatility will remain a key theme in the first half of 2023, as softer earnings are the “other shoe to drop”. If there is a mild recession, earnings may improve later in the year as the pace of inflation slows and 2022’s headwinds flip to tailwinds. If there is a deep recession, it’s anyone’s best guess. While we expect higher volatility, times of distress can provide attractive buying opportunities and many solid companies are already trading at significant discounts to their recent highs. We continue to focus on identifying high-quality, well-managed companies with proven track records of navigating through tough environments and believe professional investment advice can be extremely valuable in times such as these.

TOP PICKS:

Brendan Caldwell's Top Picks Brendan Caldwell, president and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management, discusses his top picks: Johnson & Johnson, ANSYS, and Boston Scientific.

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ NYSE)

One of the largest and most diversified companies in health care, offering pharma, medical devices, and consumer products worldwide.

It is currently one of only two companies that hold a AAA credit rating by Standard & Poor's (S&P), which is better than the credit rating of the United States

Continued momentum in all three segments as evident by strong Q3 results. Its core business is absorbing supply chain and FX headwinds successfully

While the company does face challenges due to the inflationary environment and higher input costs, its pricing actions are successfully offsetting these pressures

The company is seeing elective procedure volumes recover globally and management expects the trajectory to continue improving, suggesting that the procedure queue is building

Given the current economic uncertainty, JNJ’s stable dividend yield of around 2.5 per cent and the stability of its business through economic cycles make it an attractive defensive stock to hold in the portfolio

ANSYS (ANSS NASD)

ANSYS is a developer of engineering simulation software and also provides software services for a wide range of industrial and systems applications. It reduces the need for costly and time-consuming physical prototyping, allowing engineers to develop more effectively.

As a market leader, it is set to capitalize on the “Digital Everything” trend that has only been propelled by the design complexities that have been induced by the pandemic

It has meaningful exposure to high-growth end markets of electric vehicles and 5G, etc.

Benefitting from continued strength in aerospace and defence due to the heightened geopolitical tensions

ANSYS is transitioning towards a subscription model, as subscription licences gained momentum in Q3 vs perpetual licences. While this may result in lower revenue growth in the near term, as the company gives up large upfront perpetual licence fees for smaller but repeating revenues, over the longer term it typically improves renewal rates, provides increased revenue stability, and greater pricing controls

Although competition has been intensifying in the computer-aided design market, ANSYS is a dominant player that should continue capturing share, as evident by the company seeing its backlog increase in Q3 by 23 per cent YoY

Boston Scientific (BSX NYSE)

Boston Scientific is a leading medical device company; primarily specializing in treatments related to cardiovascular and heart conditions.

Industry-leading growth profile driven by tuck-in M&A and an internal venture capital arm

BSX’s venture arm is much stronger than its peers, with 40 per cent to 50 per cent of deals in the past few years coming from the venture portfolio

The company currently has low penetration in fast-growing markets

Its management is focused on pivoting away from more commoditized products towards faster-growing treatment areas that are less price sensitive

It has a defensible revenue profile supported by non-deferrable procedures

Given a focus on heart and cardiovascular-related conditions, many procedures using BSX’s products are not optional; Around 85 per cent of BSX’s revenue mix is from procedures that should be done within 6 months of diagnosis

Should return to a more normal cadence of annual operating margin expansion once the COVID headwinds fade

DISCLOSURE PERSONAL FAMILY PORTFOLIO/FUND JNJ NYSE N N Y ANSS NASD N N Y BSX NYSE N N Y

PAST PICKS: March 30, 2022

Brendan Caldwell's Past Picks Brendan Caldwell, president and CEO of Caldwell Investment Management, discusses his past picks: CME Group, Quanta Services, and Micron Technology.

CME Group (CME NASD)

Then: $241.80

Now: $168.73

Return: -30%

Total Return: -27%

Quanta Services (PWR NYSE)

Then: $132.16

Now: $143.26

Return: 8%

Total Return: 9%

Micron Technology (MU NASD)

Then: $79.16

Now: $50.81

Return: -36%

Total Return: -35%

Total Return Average: -18%