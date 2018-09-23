(Bloomberg) -- Dated Brent could see the biggest overhaul since the North Sea crude became a benchmark more than 30 years ago as S&P Global Platts considers including oil from as far away as Central Asia, West Africa and U.S. shale fields in its price assessment.

The price of Brent is key for the global oil industry as the benchmark underpins more than half the crude traded worldwide in the physical market plus billions of dollars in financial derivatives traded by big Wall Street banks, hedge funds and others.

Platts said in a statement that it’s seeking industry feedback on a proposal to include crude grades such as Statfjord, Gullfaks, CPC Blend, WTI Midland, Qua Iboe and Forcados in a new assessment for Dated Brent, that would be based on the price of cargoes delivered in Rotterdam.

Currently, Platts bases its Brent assessment on the values of five crude grades pumped in the North Sea on a free-on-board basis (FOB), rather than on a delivered, or cost, insurance and freight (CIF) basis. The five grades -- Brent, Forties, Oseberg, Ekofisk and Troll -- are often known by the BFOE acronym.

Platts is also seeking an industry consultation to use both the current free-on-board pricing in North Sea terminals and a Rotterdam cost-and-freight price. The move would significantly increase the amount of crude from the North Sea that’s captured in the Brent assessment.

Output Drop

North Sea production has dropped significantly since its heyday in the 1980s and 1990s, prompting Platts to consider including grades from outside the region to bolster liquidity.

“Delivered crude oil will play an ever more important role in Europe going forward,” Martin Fraenkel, S&P Global Platts president, said Monday in Singapore, where the global oil industry is gathered at the annual Asia Pacific Petroleum Conference (APPEC).

Of the new grades under consideration, CPC Blend comes from Central Asia, WTI Midland from the U.S., and Qua Iboe and Forcados are produced in West Africa.

