Brent Crude Drops Below $40 for First Time Since June 25

(Bloomberg) -- Crude futures in London fell below $40 a barrel for the first time since June 25 as signs of faltering demand continue to depress prices.

Brent fell 2.1% to $39.91 a barrel after dropping 1.5% on Monday. West Texas Intermediate fell 2.9% to $36.82 a barrel at 9:38 a.m. in New York.

