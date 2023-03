Brent Crude Falls Below $75 A Barrel for First Time Since 2021

(Bloomberg) -- Brent crude fell below $75 a barrel for the first time since late 2021 as turmoil at Credit Suisse Group AG reverberates across energy markets.

Futures fell 3.5% to $74.72 a barrel as of 1.24 p.m. in London. Earlier, WTI dropped below $70, also for the first time since December 2021.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.