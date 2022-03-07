Oil jumped on the prospect of a ban on Russian supplies, while European stocks and U.S. futures pared losses.

Major stock markets in Europe earlier fell more than 20 per cent from highs amid fears of an inflation shock. Travel stocks were down in U.S. premarket trading, while energy shares surged after oil rose as high as US$139 a barrel, before trading closer to US$120. European gas, palladium and copper hit all-time highs.

The Biden administration is considering whether to ban the import of Russian oil and energy products, a move that could add to economic pressure as more companies pull out of the country in response to Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine. Ukrainian and Russian officials will meet again for a third round of talks, but hopes for progress in the meeting later on Monday are low as Russian leader Vladimir Putin says Kyiv must to agree to his demands if fighting is to end.

Commodities from grains, metals have also surged on concerns of chaos in raw-material flows due to the invasion and sanctions on Russia that are turning the resources powerhouse into a global pariah. Commodity-linked currencies strengthened.

The euro fell -- at one point dropping below parity against the Swiss franc -- on concerns about the economic outlook for Europe, which relies on Russian energy. The dollar advanced and gold rose to US$2,000 an ounce.

Traders piled into options that oil could surge even further after rising to the highest since 2008, with some even placing low-cost bets that futures will rise above US$200 before the end of March.

The global economy was already struggling with high inflation due to the pandemic. The Federal Reserve and other key central banks now face the tricky task of tightening monetary policy to contain the cost of living without upending economic expansion or roiling risky assets.

“For the U.S. economy, we now see stagflation, with persistently higher inflation and less economic growth than expected before the war,” Ed Yardeni, president of Yardeni Research, wrote in a note. “For stock investors, we think 2022 will continue to be one of this bull market’s toughest years.”

In Russia, President Vladimir Putin signed a decree allowing the government and companies to pay foreign creditors in rubles, seeking to stave off defaults while capital controls remain in place. Every eastern European currency has slid against the dollar in the past week, led by losses in the ruble.

More businesses pulled back on their operations in Russia, including streaming giant Netflix Inc. and social-media service TikTok, which is owned by China-based ByteDance Ltd.

Meanwhile, China warned the U.S. against trying to build what it called a Pacific version of NATO, while declaring that security disputes over Taiwan and Ukraine were “not comparable at all.”

The Swiss franc, a bolthole in times of stress, retreated against the dollar after a governing board member of the Swiss National Bank said it’s ready to intervene to tackle rapid strengthening.

Central banks face “an exogenous stagflationary shock they cannot do much about,” wrote Silvia Dall’Angelo, senior economist at Federated Hermes.

Here are some key events this week:

Apple new product event, Tuesday

EIA crude oil inventory report, Wednesday

China aggregate financing, PPI, CPI, money supply, new yuan loans, Wednesday

Reserve Bank of Australia Governor Philip Lowe speaks, Wednesday and Friday

European Central Bank President Christine Lagarde briefing after policy meeting, Thursday

U.S. CPI, initial jobless claims, Thursday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the S&P 500 fell 0.9 per cent as of 8:05 a.m. New York time

Futures on the Nasdaq 100 fell 0.9 per cent

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 1 per cent

The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1.3 per cent

The MSCI World index fell 1.7 per cent

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.4 per cent

The euro fell 0.3 per cent to US$1.0894

The British pound fell 0.4 per cent to US$1.3183

The Japanese yen fell 0.3 per cent to 115.22 per dollar

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries advanced four basis points to 1.77 per cent

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to -0.04 per cent

Britain’s 10-year yield advanced seven basis points to 1.28 per cent

Commodities