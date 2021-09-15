Brent crude futures climbed above US$75 a barrel for the first time since early August as the market continues to grapple with curbed supply in the U.S.

The global benchmark jumped as much as 2.8 per cent to US$75.67 a barrel on Wednesday and U.S. crude futures also advanced. Prices have steadily climbed this month and were given a further boost when Hurricane Ida shut down a chunk of U.S. Gulf Coast oil production. With inventories falling in the U.S., the International Energy Agency said this week that the world will have to wait until October for more supply to come online as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies hike production.

“It’s bullish developments left, right and center these days,” said John Kilduff, a partner at Again Capital LLC. “ Last night’s report from the American Petroleum Institute that showed an over 5 million barrel draw in crude stocks is helping prices. We should expect more gains in prices if the EIA confirms what the API reported.”

Oil has risen in recent weeks as extreme weather disrupted U.S. production, and figures showed a further drawdown in inventories amid the pandemic. But there remain risks with China locking down a city of 4.5 million people to curb the spread of the virus.

In Asia, traders also digested a plan by China to sell oil from its strategic reserves for the first time, part of a campaign by Beijing to try to keep commodity prices in check. The initial auction on Sept. 24 will be for about 7.38 million barrels, the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration said Tuesday. While that’s relatively small -- less than the country typically imports in a single day -- the planned sale may be followed by further offerings.

Prices:

Brent for November settlement rose US$1.94 to US$75.54 a barrel at 9:44 a.m. in New York.

West Texas Intermediate crude for October delivery gained US$2.01 to US$72.47 a barrel

The API snapshot pointed to declining crude, gasoline and distillate stockpiles. Last week, the government reported gasoline inventories hit the lowest since November 2019.

U.S. oil production in the Gulf of Mexico has been coming back online slowly after Ida swept through the region more than two weeks ago. Another hurricane this week, Nicholas, didn’t impact offshore output, but briefly shut the country’s largest gasoline pipeline.

