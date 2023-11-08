(Bloomberg) -- Oil extended declines as traders digested signs of weakening economies and ample supplies while awaiting more clues on the Federal Reserve’s path for interest rates.

Global benchmark Brent slumped below $80 a barrel for the first time since July, extending its two-day decline to more than $5. US benchmark West Texas Intermediate slid 2.6% to below $76, the lowest in more than three months.

Amid fading concerns that the Israel-Hamas war will disrupt supplies from the Middle East, traders’ focus has shifted back to current fundamentals. The outlook for demand isn’t as strong as anticipated as China’s refining margins are shrinking, its oil and fuel stockpiles are swelling and air travel still has yet to rebound sharply. In the wider economy, business and consumer confidence remain low despite government efforts to juice growth.

Read More: China’s Oil Demand Outlook Is Worsening as Winter Approaches

On the supply front, Russian shipments are running near a four-month high, while industry data showed US crude stockpiles increased by almost 12 million barrels last week. The US benchmark’s prompt-spread is also signaling signs of ample supply as the premium for near-term contracts collapsed. Barrels for December delivery are trading at a negligible premium over those for a month later, compared with the $1.75 premium traders were paying last month.

According to an industry report, stockpiles at the largest US storage hub in Cushing, Oklahoma, increased by more than 1.1 million barrels. If confirmed, that would be the biggest buildup since June. The Energy Information Administration didn’t publish official data on Wednesday, and will instead release two weeks’ worth of figures on Nov. 15.

Meanwhile, Fed Chair Jerome Powell is leading a raft of US central bankers speaking at a conference in Washington on Wednesday, potentially providing signals on the path for interest rates.

Yet technicals are signaling that crude’s recent slump may be overdone. WTI is trading overbought on its nine-day relative strength index, suggesting markets may be due for a rebound.

OPEC+ also said it was still positive on the demand outlook as it prepares for its next ministerial meeting. Saudi Arabia and Russia may decide whether to extend voluntary supply cuts into 2024 at the gathering in the final weekend of November.

