(Bloomberg) -- Oil steadied as investors weighed a surge in omicron cases against signs that the new strain isn’t as severe as previous waves.

Brent was little changed after losing 0.9% in the previous session. West Texas Intermediate, which didn’t trade Friday due to a U.S. holiday, fell. The volume of daily American infections with the new variant has now surpassed those in the delta wave, while China posted the highest number of cases since January.

Crude’s rally from the depths of the pandemic has ran into headwinds in the last couple of months as investors sized up the challenge to demand posed by omicron. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies have kept boosting supplies, and the U.S. has led a coordinated release of oil from national strategic reserves.

Among disruptions from omicron, airlines have been canceling some services due to crew shortages, threatening a nascent rebound in jet fuel usage. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s top medical adviser, said Americans should stay vigilant against the new strain, despite evidence its symptoms may be less severe, because the volume of cases can still overwhelm hospitals.

Heading into the Christmas weekend, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said worldwide oil demand would continue to recover as consumption was growing despite the pandemic. Countries have learned to live with the virus, thanks in part to active vaccination programs, he told Rossiya 24 TV.

Traders, meanwhile, will be keeping tabs on talks due later Monday over a possible revival of Iran’s nuclear accord that could pave the way for a resumption of official crude flows. The European Union said negotiators needed to speed up efforts to resolve a standoff between Tehran and Washington.

Brent’s prompt timespread -- the gap between the nearest contract and the next in sequence -- has returned to a bullish backwardation pattern in recent days after flipping briefly into the bearish contango structure. The spread was 33 cents a barrel in backwardation on Monday, compared with 5 cents in contango a week ago.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.