Oil erased gains with prices struggling to keep up momentum after topping US$70 a barrel in London as investors assess an uneven global demand recovery.

Futures in London dipped after earlier rising as much as 1.1 per cent on Tuesday, while U.S. benchmark crude also weakened. Brent futures reached the highest since March 8 earlier in the session, though the global benchmark crude hasn’t closed above US$70 since May 2019.

While a travel rebound in the U.S. and reopenings in Europe boost optimism around strengthening demand in parts of the world, concerns linger around the worsening Covid-19 crisis in India. The South Asian country’s gasoline exports soared 85 per cent in the first half of May from the same period last month, according to Vortexa.

Brent at US$70 “is a psychological barrier,” said Bart Melek, head of commodity strategy at TD Securities. “The market’s going to need something fundamental happen for prices to break out, and at this point we’re not getting it.”

Oil has joined other commodities in a blistering rally this year, with crude prices, which are up more than 35 per cent, emerge as a hedge against inflation. Much of Wall Street is calling for higher prices, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc. talking up the prospects of US$80 a barrel crude. At the same time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies are boosting supply to meet rebounding demand.

Prices

Brent for July settlement lost 16 cents to US$69.30 a barrel at 9:55 a.m. in New York

West Texas Intermediate for June delivery fell 22 cents to US$66.05 a barrel

Beyond the downturn in headline crude prices, the market’s underlying structure also weakened on Tuesday. The closely watched spreads between the nearest two December contracts softened their backwardation, which is a bullish structure that indicates expectations for an improving supply and demand dynamic.

Other oil-market news: