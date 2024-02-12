Brett Girard, chief financial officer and portfolio manager at Liberty International Investment Management

FOCUS: Global stocks

MARKET OUTLOOK:

2024 is shaping up to be a pivotal year from a macroeconomic perspective as 40 per cent of the world’s population will vote on a leader before the end of the year. Debt servicing on ballooning fiscal deficits is also putting pressure on government spending and central banks are under the gun to commence interest rate cuts, but avoiding reigniting inflation.

Despite those factors, the investing environment is providing opportunities. Cash still yields around five per cent, as do corporate bonds. On the equity side, there are a number of quality companies that have not fully participated in the technology-led rally. Healthcare stocks, interest rate-sensitive stocks, as well as a basket of mid and small-cap companies will benefit from any mean reversion away from mega-cap technology.

TOP PICKS:

Coloplast (COLO.B CPH)

Global leader in ostomy care, continence care and voice and respiratory care. Seventy-five per cent of revenue comes from products and devices used in chronic care (for example: ostomy and continence) where demand is steady and perceived switching costs are high. Atos (stomas) and Kerecis (wound care) acquisitions are integrating well. Revenue and margins will continue to grow via channel expansion, M&A, and R&D of new products. Dividend 10-year growth rate of 11 per cent while shares have appreciated at total return CAGR of 12 per cent over the same period.

Telus (T TSX)

Subscriber growth continues to break records with more than 1.2 million new mobile and fixed subscribers added in the trailing 12 months. Interest expense concerns are valid but their debt currently bares a weighted average coupon of 3.94 per cent per year with an average maturity of over 11 years so they can be patient in refinancing. Dividend most recently increased by seven per cent to a yield of 6.55 per cent. Dividend 10-year average growth rate of 11 per cent per year while shares have appreciated at total return CAGR of seven per cent over the same period.

Littelfuse (LFUS NASD)

Small-cap providing fuses, circuit protection and sensors to automotive, industrial and data centre markets. Secular tailwinds from EVs, cloud computing and alternative energy should drive organic top-line growth by five per cent to seven per cent annually with another five per cent to seven per cent annually coming from M&A. Dividend 10-year growth rate of 12 per cent per year, while shares have appreciated at total return CAGR of 20 per cent over the same period.