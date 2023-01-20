(Bloomberg) -- Justice, a documentary about the sexual assault allegations Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh faced before his confirmation, is set to debut at the Sundance Film Festival on Friday night.

The film “presents never-before-seen evidence and key interviews with those closely involved in the allegations,” the Sundance Institute said in a statement. Justice is directed by Doug Limon, who also served in that role for such films as The Bourne Identity and Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

In an announcement about the film, Limon slammed the FBI, which investigated claims from Christine Blasey Ford and other women that Kavanaugh assaulted them when he was younger. Blasey Ford testified to the Senate Judiciary Committee as part of Kavanaugh’s confirmation hearings. In his own testimony, Kavanaugh called her allegations false and said the hearings had become a “national disgrace.”

The FBI didn’t clarify whether they found Kavanaugh had lied to the committee, but Director Christopher Wray has said the investigation followed the “usual process.” Kavanaugh narrowly was confirmed to the Supreme Court in 2018.

“Justice picks up where the FBI investigation into Brett Kavanaugh fell woefully short,” Limon said. “The film examines our judicial process and the institutions behind it, highlighting bureaucratic missteps and political powergrabs that continue to have an outsized impact on our nation today.”

The movie will play in Park City, Utah at 8:30 p.m. local time Friday.

