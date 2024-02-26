(Bloomberg) -- Tekmerion Capital Management is moving its macro hedge fund to Brevan Howard Asset Management’s platform, where it will manage money for the firm as well as its own clients.

Zachary Squire and Reed Morrissey, Tekmerion’s co-founders, will join Brevan Howard along with partner Jay Dweck and operations director Eric Gelsinger, according to people familiar with the deal. In addition to their BH-Tekmerion Fund, they’ll manage money for Brevan Howard’s Master and Alpha Strategies funds.

Representatives for Tekmerion and London-based Brevan Howard declined to comment.

Squire, Tekmerion’s chief investment officer, previously worked at Bridgewater Associates. He, Morrissey and Dweck have managed a commodity trading adviser fund for Brevan Howard since December 2022. That vehicle is expected to close when they join next month, the people said.

The move to Brevan Howard will provide the Tekmerion team with more resources, which should help the fund attract more money than as a standalone hedge fund.

With Intelligence, a trade publication, reported the deal earlier.

Brevan Howard manages about $35 billion. Its $13 billion Master Fund lost 2.1% last year while the Digital Multi-Strategy Fund soared 44%, and Alpha Strategies rose 2.4%. Tekmerion’s macro fund gained 9.8%.

--With assistance from Nishant Kumar.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.