(Bloomberg) -- The main hedge fund of Brevan Howard Asset Management, the firm co-founded by Alan Howard, reported an estimated 3.2% loss in February after bets on falling US interest rates backfired, people familiar with the matter said.

The Jersey, Channel Islands-based money manager’s Master Fund had one of its worst months since Howard helped start the firm in 2002, according to data reviewed by Bloomberg News and the people, who asked not to be identified discussing internal matters.

The latest performance takes this year’s losses to about 3% at the fund, which holds roughly $12.4 billion of Brevan Howard’s assets. It slid 1.9% in 2023 and gained 22% the year earlier.

Investors have speculated intensely about when the US Federal Reserve will start slashing interest rates after cranking them up over 18 months to help tame inflation. Traders at Brevan Howard overestimated the cuts that the central bank is likely to make, one of the people said.

In a Jan. 23 interview with the Bloomberg Odd Lots podcast, the fund’s chief economist Jason Cummins implied the market was underestimating the amount of potential cuts that may be coming.

Yet the bet came unstuck in February when Fed officials including Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized that they won’t be ready to begin cutting rates until they’re sure inflation is under control. Yields on US government bonds climbed during the month, whipsawing traders who had predicted otherwise.

Howard helped found the hedge fund after leaving Credit Suisse in the early 2000s. The Master Fund has since returned more than $19 billion of profit to investors, one of the people said. A representative for Brevan Howard declined to comment.

The firm’s Alpha Strategies fund, with about $12.9 billion in assets, declined an estimated 2.6% in February and was down an estimated 2.2% year-to-date, the people said.

Brevan Howard is one of the world’s most vaunted so-called macro hedge funds that try to profit from broad macroeconomic trends. Many such funds have struggled to navigate shifting sentiments around monetary policy, as the Fed, the European Central Bank and the Bank of England grapple with persistent inflation.

The Bloomberg Macro Hedge Fund Index has gained just 1.7% in the 13 months through January compared with 8% for the industry overall.

Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the Fed to cut its rate by 100 basis points, which would take the upper bound of its target range to 4.5%, by the end of the year. Some have said that’s too optimistic. Market pricing implied around 1.5 percentage points of Fed cuts in 2024 at the start of February. That dropped to around one percentage point at the start of March.

Christopher Willcox, head of Nomura Holdings Inc.’s wholesale division, told Bloomberg TV Jan. 16 that rate cuts will “come a little bit later and there are probably fewer of them” in 2024 than investors expect. Torsten Slok, chief economist at Apollo Global Management, said March 1 that a reaccelerating US economy coupled with a rise in underlying inflation will prevent any rate cuts this year.

Cummins, a Brevan Howard veteran, took a different view in his Jan. 23 interview. The Fed hiked rates rapidly and it’s possible the central bank will cut in a similar fashion until it gets to its so-called neutral rate of 2.5%, he said, suggesting the US was headed for a recession this year.

