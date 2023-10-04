(Bloomberg) -- Deutsche Bank AG’s Gianluca Delli Rocioli has joined Brevan Howard Asset Management as a portfolio manager, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Delli Rocioli spent over 13 years at Deutsche Bank, most recently as head of Italy capital markets and treasury solutions FX in London, according to his profile on LinkedIn. He previously worked at Citigroup Inc., HSBC Holdings Plc and Bank of America Corp.

Brevan Howard Asset Management and Deutsche Bank declined to comment, while Delli Rocioli did not respond to a request for comment.

Best known for its macro trading strategies, Brevan Howard has been growing rapidly in recent years, ramping up assets and portfolio managers in tight competition with multi-manager platform peers like Millennium Management and Citadel. The firm manages in excess of $33 billion — over five times its assets under management in late 2018, Bloomberg News previously reported.

A recent restructuring has seen the departure of Peter Hornick, Brevan Howard’s former head of business development, with division heads now responsible for expanding their teams.

