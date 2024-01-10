(Bloomberg) -- Brevan Howard plans to tokenize at least one of its funds through a partnership with a startup backed by Nomura’s Laser Digital, making it the latest financial heavyweight to experiment with putting money on blockchains.

Libre Capital, the startup which includes Laser Digital and the Alan Howard-backed incubator WebN Group as investors, said it will offer zero fees to asset managers who tokenize funds on its namesake platform. Brevan Howard, along with Hamilton Lane, said they’ll be the first asset managers to do so. Libre’s public blockchain technology is supported by Ethereum scaling firm Polygon.

“The tokenisation of funds allows us to offer investors a new way to access our strategies, providing them with optionality, and further develops our platform to serve client needs,” said Natalie Smith, head of strategy and client partnerships group at Brevan Howard, in a release.

Brevan Howard is one of the earliest Wall Street participants in the digital-asset sector. Its digital-currency fund rose 44% last year. Even so, this will still be the Jersey, Channel Islands-based investment firm’s first tokenized fund. The process has been promoted heavily recently as one of the few viable use cases for blockchains. Citigroup estimated the tokenization market could swell to $5 trillion by 2030.

“Ultimately, our goal isn’t to make money on the distribution side,” said Avtar Sehra, CEO and founder of Libre, in an interview. “For us, we want to take the money and the operational costs as close to zero as possible.”

Libre also plans to launch collateralized lending and automated rebalancing of separately managed accounts later in 2024, according to Sehra.

With Libre taking zero fees from fund distributors for tokenization, Sehra anticipated that the company will profit mostly from the lending and SMAs businesses.

