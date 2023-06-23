(Bloomberg) -- Carlsberg A/S, the Danish brewer, signed an agreement to sell its operations in Russia, more than a year after deciding to exit the country.

The agreement is subject to regulatory approval and fulfillment of certain conditions in a number of jurisdictions, making the timing of completion uncertain, said Carlsberg, which owned the biggest brewery in Russia.

The Danish company, which announced that it would exit Russia completely in March last year, said the separation of the Russian business from the rest of the group has been “very complicated.”

The sales agreement won’t impact earnings expectations for this year, it said.

