Jul 31, 2020
Brewers Game Postponed After Positive Cardinals Covid Test
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Friday’s home opener game for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals is postponed, WTMJ-AM reporter Jon Heyman reports on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.
- The postponement comes as the Cardinals had positive Covid-19 tests, Heyman says in a tweet.
- ESPN also confirms the WTMJ story, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan in a tweet.
