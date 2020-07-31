(Bloomberg) -- Friday’s home opener game for the Milwaukee Brewers against the St. Louis Cardinals is postponed, WTMJ-AM reporter Jon Heyman reports on Twitter, citing unnamed sources.

The postponement comes as the Cardinals had positive Covid-19 tests, Heyman says in a tweet.

ESPN also confirms the WTMJ story, according to ESPN reporter Jeff Passan in a tweet.

