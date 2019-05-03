(Bloomberg) -- Early results in England’s local elections suggested voters were turning their backs on both the main parties amid frustration over Brexit.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s ruling Conservatives are paying the heaviest price at the polls for overseeing the political chaos of the U.K.’s divorce from the European Union. But Labour has also suffered serious set-backs, while the biggest winners so far are the pro-EU Liberal Democrats.

Key Developments:

With 109 of 248 English councils having declared their results by 7 a.m. Friday, Labour had lost 81 seats overall, and the Conservatives had lost 396 councillors.

The winners were smaller parties, principally the pro-European Liberal Democrats, who had gained 271 seats.

Tory minister James Cleverly says results will be “really tough.”

Labour spokesman Barry Gardiner says party suffered because it’s “seen to be speaking with two voices” on Brexit.

Remainer Lib Dems are ‘Back in the Game’ (6:55 a.m.)

Liberal Democrat MP Ed Davey said the gains for his party matched some of the best nights in its history and reflected disillusion with the two main political parties. People have been “crying out for a strong alternative,’’ he said.

“This is a leap forward. Clearly Brexit was a massive issue and it’s really clear to people that if you want to stop Brexit you vote Liberal Democrat,’’ he told BBC Radio. “We’re clearly back in the game.”

Earlier:

Brexit Backlash Hits Main Parties in U.K. Local Elections

To contact the reporters on this story: Tim Ross in London at tross54@bloomberg.net;Robert Hutton in London at rhutton1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Flavia Krause-Jackson at fjackson@bloomberg.net, Thomas Penny

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.