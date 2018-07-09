1h ago
Brexit Blowup, World Bank Debt Worry, Japan's Good News: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Theresa May faces a fresh crisis after key members of her government quit in protest over her Brexit plans
- Debt pileup. World Bank’s CEO adds to worries on soaring global debt that’ll now have to face higher interest rates
- Tracking the pain. China is seeing more tangible impacts from its trade conflict with the U.S. amid growing disruptions to global supply chains -- here’s how things could get uglier
- The ECB’s Coeure tells economies in his region not to lose their nerve over U.S.-China trade tensions
- Lofty ambitions. An economist who defected from North Korea has some doubts about how the South plans to boost economic cooperation between the two nations
- These charts show how Japan’s wage gains are finally showing promise; meanwhile, more good news from a current account surplus that beat forecasts in May
- Lunchtime read. Myanmar awaits the money from Western investors that hasn’t come to fruition since the government’s transition to democracy two years ago
To contact the reporter on this story: Michelle Jamrisko in Singapore at mjamrisko@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Nasreen Seria at nseria@bloomberg.net, Chris Bourke
©2018 Bloomberg L.P.