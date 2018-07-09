(Bloomberg) -- Happy Monday, Europe. Here’s news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:

Theresa May faces a fresh crisis after key members of her government quit in protest over her Brexit plans

Debt pileup. World Bank’s CEO adds to worries on soaring global debt that’ll now have to face higher interest rates

Tracking the pain. China is seeing more tangible impacts from its trade conflict with the U.S. amid growing disruptions to global supply chains -- here’s how things could get uglier

The ECB’s Coeure tells economies in his region not to lose their nerve over U.S.-China trade tensions

Lofty ambitions. An economist who defected from North Korea has some doubts about how the South plans to boost economic cooperation between the two nations

These charts show how Japan’s wage gains are finally showing promise; meanwhile, more good news from a current account surplus that beat forecasts in May

Lunchtime read. Myanmar awaits the money from Western investors that hasn’t come to fruition since the government’s transition to democracy two years ago

