(Bloomberg) -- Border controls since the end of the Brexit transition period have piled costs on U.K. businesses, hit trade flows and may cause passenger chaos this year as normal cross-border travel returns with the end of Covid restrictions, a committee of lawmakers warned.

Although it is not clear exactly how much of the decline in trade in 2021 was the result of Brexit rather than the pandemic, “the new controls have created additional costs for businesses and affected international trade flows,” according to a report by Parliament’s Public Accounts Committee.

The Brexit transition period ended on Dec. 31 2020, after which businesses had to make customs declarations when trading with the European Union. The paperwork has added billions of pounds to the cost of trade and tied companies up in red tape.

Britons holidaying on the continent may also face hold-ups this year as EU entry rules are tightened further. The Members of Parliament said that “there is potential for disruption” when Brussels introduces biometric passport checks in the next few months and as more people travel abroad.

“With closer to normal passenger volumes, there is a risk it will take longer to process passengers travelling from the U.K. to the EU,” the report said.

The channel crossing is likely to be the main pinch point again as each person in a coach or a car will have to be processed through the EU’s new entry and exit system individually. That could cause tailbacks at Dover, where French border checks are conducted.

Official figures show that the total goods trade between the U.K. and the EU was 25% lower in the first quarter of 2021 and 15% lower in the second quarter than in the equivalent periods in 2018. The declines were “far greater than the falls in the U.K.’s trade with the rest of the world in the same period,” the PAC report said.

“One of the great promises of Brexit was freeing British businesses to give them the headroom to maximize their productivity and contribution to the economy,” said Meg Hillier, the opposition Labour Party MP who chairs the committee. “Yet the only detectable impact so far is increased costs, paperwork and border delays.”

