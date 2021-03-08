(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. government is considering postponing the introduction of border checks on imports from the European Union to reduce the risk of disruption to supply chains this summer.

David Frost, the minister who negotiated the Brexit trade deal with the EU and is now leading the U.K.’s relations with the bloc, has asked officials to review the timetable of the new border paperwork requirements, which are due to start from Apr. 1, according to two people familiar with the matter.

From April, food products are due to require extra forms to enter the U.K. from the EU. Then, from July 1, stricter border inspections plus further documents for all EU imports are scheduled to begin.

