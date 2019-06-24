(Bloomberg) -- Today in Brexit: The campaign is now all about scrutiny, but both candidates are dodging questions on Brexit.

What’s Happening?

The Conservative leadership race is suddenly all about scrutiny of Boris Johnson, as Jeremy Hunt tries to turn questions about his opponent’s character and personal life to his advantage.

Hunt is challenging Johnson to more media interviews and TV debates, accusing him of “slinking through the back door” to Downing Street. But with the campaign well under way, there’s still very little detail as to how either man would deliver Brexit. And the space between the two candidates’ policies seems to be shrinking.

Johnson started out as the hardliner who sounded gung-ho about no-deal. Hunt said no-deal would be political suicide.

Now Johnson is edging back from his no-deal rhetoric, promising to leave on “terms that protect the U.K.” His Telegraph piece on Monday says “we must and we will” leave on Oct. 31, but makes no mention of the prospect of a hard break.

Hunt says he’d prefer another delay to a chaotic split, but, when pushed, says no-deal must stay on the table. And if it’s a choice between no-deal and no Brexit (which it might boil down to at some point) he’d opt for no-deal. As Hunt tries to shake off the accusation that he is just “Theresa in Trousers”, he’s likely to sound more hardline in the coming days as he seeks to win over the Brexiteer activists of the Tory party.

Both candidates want to renegotiate the Irish backstop, but neither really says why a renegotiation should be possible this time around. On Saturday, Hunt said it’s all about who the country sends to Brussels to negotiate – just as Johnson suggests it’s his personal belief, bravery and enthusiasm that will convince Brussels to cave. Hunt said: “We’ve had a lot of discussion about how we Brexit, but not enough discussion about who, who is the prime minister we trust to send to Brussels and lead us out of this crisis?” In Brussels, the message is clear – it’s not about the prime minister, it’s about the facts. EU leaders on Friday were unanimous that the divorce deal can’t be changed. Diplomats say small concessions can be offered – but they will be so minor that officials are trying to figure out how best to time the offer so it has the greatest chance of success.

Today’s Must-Reads

Tories are plotting how to block a no-deal Brexit. The options include quitting the party and mounting a rebellion to bring down the government, write Robert Hutton and Alex Morales.

Officials aim to keep Johnson away from Brussels for as long as possible.

Boris Johnson’s Telegraph piece has little detail and lots of enthusiasm.

Brexit in Brief

Fox Corrects Johnson | Trade Secretary Liam Fox, a veteran Brexiteer who’s backing Hunt, said Johnson is wrong to assert that a piece of international trade law could be used to cushion a no-deal Brexit. Johnson said last week that Article 24 of the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade would allow for a standstill on tariffs. “It isn’t true,” Fox told BBC’s Marr. “And I’ve discussed that with the Director General of the World Trade Organisation, and the Attorney General has given us the same advice.” Want more on Article 24? It’s all in here.

Early Election? | Bloomberg’s Tim Ross reported last week that Johnson’s backers were wargaming an early election within months of him coming to power. And there may be a hint of election-fever in Johnson’s Telegraph piece on Monday. “It is not a hard message to sell. What do you want? Higher pay under the Tories or higher taxes under Labour? We just need the self-belief to shout our message from the rooftops. I have done it before, victoriously, and am, of course, bursting with impatience to do it now, as leader of our party.”

On the Markets | Boris Johnson may have tried to tone down his hardline Brexit rhetoric, but few investors are willing to take him at his word. Sterling is set to fall if Johnson becomes prime minister, and if the risk of a no-deal exit continues to mount, the pound could slip as low as $1.18, Bloomberg’s Charlotte Ryan reports. The pound edged higher to trade at $1.2750 early on Monday.

Wasting Time | The summit in Brussels last week was short on Brexit, though leaders appeared to be making an effort to be more polite than they used to be about Boris Johnson. But EU Council President Donald Tusk said Britain was “wasting time” by using the extra months given to sort out Brexit to elect a new Tory leader.

Of Manly Courage | What was it Rory Stewart was saying about the leadership campaign and machismo? It’s getting worse. Hunt urges Johnson in the Times today to “man up” and face him, after last night endorsing a message from Piers Morgan that Johnson should consider “growing a pair” and face an interview with ITV.

Want to keep up with Brexit?

You can follow us @Brexit on Twitter and join our Facebook group, Brexit Decoded. For all the latest news, visit bloomberg.com/brexit. Got feedback? Send us an email.

Know someone who’d like the Brexit Bulletin?Colleagues, friends and family can sign up here, and our new newsletter, the Brussels Edition, offers in-depth coverage of the EU.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

WhatsApp: Join us on WhatsApp to get news, insight and analysis of the day’s top stories. Sign up here.

To contact the author of this story: Emma Ross-Thomas in London at erossthomas@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Neil Callanan at ncallanan@bloomberg.net, Leila Taha

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.