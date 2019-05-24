(Bloomberg) -- It’s over. Two years and 315 days after Theresa May became Conservative Party leader and U.K. prime minister, she stood in front of Downing Street’s famous black door to confirm that she’ll step down on June 7. She was fatally undermined by her failure to deliver Brexit.

May’s move will trigger a leadership contest and opens up the possibility that a strident Brexit-backer could get the keys to Number 10. It’s the end of another tumultuous chapter in U.K. politics.

As MPs head into recess here’s a rundown of our comprehensive coverage of May’s demise to take you into the weekend. We’ll be back on Monday with an update on the European Parliament election results, before taking a break of our own.

What Went Wrong?

It’s hard to choose a point where it became clear that May was doomed.

Eighteen months passed before she allowed her Cabinet to discuss the future U.K.-EU relationship. She refused to make Brexit a cross-party issue. She alienated rank and file members of her own Conservatives, dismissed opponents as anti-Brexit and put Scotland’s nationalists back on a war footing for independence. She froze Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party — who propped up her government — out of key decisions.

She also called a snap general election in 2017 and promptly lost the Conservative majority. And that came before Brexit talks had even really begun.

You can read Rob Hutton’s full deep-dive here. It’s worth your time.

What Did May Achieve?

Brexit dominates May’s economic legacy as well, Andrew Atkinson writes. On many metrics, the U.K. economy is indistinguishable from the one she inherited from David Cameron in 2016. Productivity growth remains abysmal, austerity continues, homes are largely unaffordable for first-time buyers and deep divisions persist. That’s despite May’s pledge in her very first statement as prime minister to tackle “burning injustices,” words she reiterated on Friday.

What Happens Now?

There are plenty of would-be Conservative leaders waiting in the wings. A raft of former and current Cabinet ministers are openly and not-so-openly vying for the job. But the clear favorite among the Tory party members who will choose the eventual winner is Boris Johnson, Brexit poster-boy.

Front-runner status, though, is no guarantee. The Tories have a long and bloody history when it comes to picking their leaders. The contest will begin in earnest on Monday June 10 after May formally resigns. Hopefuls will vie for the affection of their colleagues in Parliament before two are put forward to a poll of party members. Kitty Donaldson has the details on how it will all play out.

What Does Brussels Think?

Many within the EU blame Boris Johnson for causing the Brexit mess in the first place, Ian Wishart reports from Brussels. If May was predictable and her strategy clear, albeit flawed, many EU chiefs think of Johnson simply as a populist they can’t trust.

Brexit diplomats have already discussed how to confront any Johnson premiership, according to one EU official — stiffening the EU’s resolve and potentially making EU leaders less likely to approve another delay. Ironically, that could make “no-deal” Brexit a more likely outcome, the official said.

No-Deal Is Back on the Table

Speaking in Switzerland on Friday, Johnson was clear that while he doesn’t advocate a no-deal Brexit he believes preparing for one is essential. And he said he believes the U.K. will leave the EU on Oct. 31 — the latest deadline — with or without a deal.

That means the risk of a no-deal exit is rising. But getting to no-deal isn’t actually that simple, as our Brexit editor Emma Ross-Thomas explains. While Tory activits are in favor, Parliament opposes it. Trying to force a no-deal could prompt a general election or even lead to a second referendum. And the EU will still demand a solution to the Irish border before it agrees to any kind of trade deal with the U.K.

Want to keep up with Brexit?

You can follow us @Brexit on Twitter and join our Facebook group, Brexit Decoded. For all the latest news, visit bloomberg.com/brexit. Got feedback? Send us an email.

Know someone who’d like the Brexit Bulletin?Colleagues, friends and family can sign up here, and our new newsletter, the Brussels Edition, offers in-depth coverage of the EU.

For even more: Subscribe to Bloomberg All Access for our unmatched global news coverage and two in-depth daily newsletters, The Bloomberg Open and The Bloomberg Close.

WhatsApp: Join us on WhatsApp to get news, insight and analysis of the day’s top stories. Sign up here.

To contact the author of this story: Adam Blenford in London at ablenford@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Emma Ross-Thomas at erossthomas@bloomberg.net, Timothy Coulter "Tim"

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.