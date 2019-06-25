(Bloomberg) -- Today in Brexit: Boris Johnson says he can get a no-deal through Parliament, even as Tory MPs mobilize to stop it.

Does Boris Johnson have a Brexit plan? His interview with the BBC gave the strong impression he might not.

Johnson offered a “pledge” that he would lead the U.K. out of the European Union on Oct. 31, but failed to set out how. Asked what he would do on day one as prime minister, he said he would “make sure that we have a plan that will convince our European friends and partners that we are absolutely serious about coming out.”

Pressed on the detail, his most concrete idea seems to be one that’s destined to fail. Johnson said he thought he could get a no-deal exit through Parliament, even as colleagues in his own party have been plotting to prevent such an outcome. Those lawmakers are so determined to stop a messy split that they would consider bringing down the government. Former Chancellor of the Exchequer Ken Clarke said on Monday he would be willing to vote against his own government if necessary.

Read More: Tories Plot Against a Possible Johnson-Led No-Deal Brexit

But Johnson has a different impression of what’s going on in his party.

“I think Parliament now understands that the British people want us to come out,” Johnson said. “And I think that MPs on both sides of the House also understand that they will face mortal retribution from the electorate unless we get on and do it.”

Johnson essentially has the same hand to play against an intransigent EU as Theresa May did – no-deal threats made meaningless by Parliament, impossible red lines, a divided party and a minority government. But that hand might be about to get even worse. Labour’s core team meets today to try to hash out a Brexit policy amid signs the leadership is edging closer toward backing a second referendum. The move could make the parliamentary math trickier still for a prime minister trying to get the divorce done.

Tory members should insist on getting answers from Boris Johnson now, writes Robert Shrimsley in the Financial Times.

What would Boris Johnson or Jeremy Hunt mean for British foreign policy? Bloomberg takes a look at how the two compare.

Johnson either has a worryingly slight grasp of detail or a willingness to obfuscate, writes Rachel Sylvester in the Times. His campaign depends on a “rainbow alliance’’ of Tory MPs, and it will be impossible to please them all, she says.

Labour’s Moment | The opposition Labour party’s team of shadow ministers is due to meet on Tuesday to hash out its policy on Brexit. Shadow Chancellor John McDonnell said on Monday he hoped “a more definitive position will emerge,” while leader Jeremy Corbyn signaled that he continues to warm to the idea of another Brexit referendum. Their position has been ambiguous, with the party divided over the merits of a second plebiscite.

Cost of Cuts | Johnson’s proposed tax cuts would cost the government about £20 billion a year and benefit mainly richer households, according to a report by the Institute for Fiscal Studies.

Hunt’s Spending | Hunt will on Tuesday pledge to increase Britain’s defense budget to 2.5 percent of GDP in the next five years from 2 percent. “Everyone knows Britain is a world-leading soft power, but to be credible we need to show that we are determined to remain a first rank military power,” he will say, according to his office.

On the Markets | The pound will tumble to levels not seen since 2017 against the euro as Brexit turmoil outweighs the impact of a dovish European Central Bank, Bloomberg’s Charlotte Ryan reports. Sterling is likely to slide toward 92 pence per euro by year-end, about 3 percent below current levels, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Holiday Dates | Parliament will go on holiday on July 26, returning on Sept. 3, it decided on Monday. The new prime minister will be announced on July 23 and take power the next day, the Sun reports.

