(Bloomberg) -- Today in Brexit: Boris Johnson becomes Britain’s new prime minister and will pick his top team, aiming to quit the European Union within 99 days.

Boris Johnson has fulfilled his ambition and will today become Britain's new prime minister. He now needs to assemble the Cabinet that will help him complete Brexit.

Following a landslide victory in the Conservative Party leadership race, Johnson has to strike the balance between picking a team that will unite his lawmakers, while also promoting enough Brexit-backers to help deliver his flagship policy.

As Bloomberg’s Thomas Penny, Robert Hutton and Alex Morales report, he’s going to promote politicians of all stripes to try to reflect modern Britain, including hardline Brexiteer Priti Patel and Employment Minister Alok Sharma, according to a person with knowledge of his plans.

The new premier will fill key roles, including chancellor of the exchequer, foreign secretary and home secretary on Wednesday and promote people of color and women lawmakers to ministerial jobs, the person said.

Johnson will also have an appointment with the Queen Wednesday, briefings on security and nuclear weapons plus incoming congratulatory calls from foreign leaders. After three years of sniping, Brexiteers have one of their own leading the government and now they have to call the shots.

Here's how Johnson plans to deliver Brexit, and the obstacles he’ll face.

EU governments are bracing for rockier relations with Britain’s unpredictable new premier, Ian Wishart and Arne Delfs write.

U.K. Plc wasted no time in urging Johnson to back down from the “hugely worrying” prospect of a no-deal Brexit, Bloomberg’s Thomas Seal, Joe Mayes and Ellen Milligan report.

Get Serious | Any decision Johnson makes on Brexit is likely to have momentous consequences, so it’s time for him to get serious, Bloomberg Opinion’s editorial board writes.

Fiscal Fallout | Tax cuts and the potential damage of a no-deal Brexit mean Johnson’s premiership could carry a $60 billion price tag, according to estimates by Bloomberg Economics.

Business Adviser | Johnson has appointed Sky executive Andrew Griffith as his senior business adviser, tasked with improving relations with British industry as it frets about the potential impacts of Brexit.

Manufacturing Blip | U.K. manufacturers are more pessimistic than at any time in the past three years, according to the Confederation of British Industry. It adds to evidence the economy suffered a Brexit hangover in the last quarter, after orders were brought forward to beat the original March 29 deadline.

On The Markets | The pound fell for a third day as Johnson’s landslide victory revived Brexit anxiety. It was trading at $1.2433 early this morning.

