(Bloomberg) -- Today in Brexit: Prime Minister Theresa May will gather her Cabinet this week and force them into a decision about what Brexit will actually mean.

We’ve had showdowns before, but this one feels a bit more dramatic.

Two years since the referendum and with just 16 weeks to go until the U.K. and the European Union are meant to sign off on their final divorce deal, May will gather her Cabinet at her Chequers countryside retreat to call time on the warring that has characterized her administration since day one. The shape of a deal will influence business decisions, and how easy trade remains with the U.K.’s biggest partner. It will also shape whether the U.K. ends up tumbling out of the EU without a deal – the worst-case scenario for business. May’s career and that of some Cabinet rivals is on the line.

With time running out and May’s push toward keeping closer ties enraging Brexit-backers, two scenarios appear to be gaining the most traction: a soft Brexit or the no-deal divorce, the hardest of all splits. EU officials at a summit last week agreed to step up preparations for the latter, with one European prime minister saying in private he now saw the chances of a messy breakup at 50-50.

May’s Brexit negotiator, Olly Robbins, the man charged with bringing difficult messages back from Brussels, has told ministers that they won’t get the “bespoke” trade deal they want, the Times reports. Instead they will have to settle for a Norway-style deal that grants single-market access – but includes accepting EU rules – or a plain trade deal that would harm business and cause problems for the Irish border.

Chief Brexit hardliner Jacob Rees-Mogg already smells betrayal. In the Telegraph this morning, he calls on on May to honor her commitment to a clean break.

With just nine months to go, May’s now habitual way of problem-solving – a crisis followed by a fudge that is soon revealed to be unsustainable – probably won’t work anymore. Still, the policy paper she is planning to publish next week after the Cabinet meeting may be less definitive than so-called White Papers tend to be.

“May’s instincts will be to keep everyone on board. This probably points to the White Paper containing a menu of options rather than a definitive blueprint,” argues Eurasia’s Mij Rahman. “While that would not ease the EU’s growing exasperation, it would have the advantage of giving the government some crucial wriggle room when negotiations reach their crunch point this autumn.”

Reminder: the EU set out its negotiating position on the future relationship in March and has been calling for the U.K. to do the same ever since.

Reminder II: Whatever the U.K. sets out now as its negotiating position on the future relationship can be undone after Brexit day (or so says the EU), when trade talks get going in earnest.

Today’s Must-Reads

The Times reports that May is prepared to stare down Brexit hardliners and push for a softer Brexit that will keep business happy. While the Brexiters have the numbers to trigger a leadership contest, they don’t necessarily have enough support to oust her. May’s message is clear: Don’t expect her to resign if a contest begins; she’ll fight to the last vote.

As bankers prepare to leave Brexit Britain, international schools are finding it harder to fill their spaces, Suzy Waite and Suzi Ring report, even as demand rises in Frankfurt, Paris and Amsterdam.

Brexit in Brief

Third Way | Remember “Max Fac” and the New Customs Partnership? Those were the two options recently debated by ministers in a proxy war between the pro- and anti-Brexit camps in the Cabinet. Now a third option is on the table, the BBC reports.

NHS Braces | Hospitals are planning for a no-deal Brexit, the head of the National Health Service said on Sunday. “There’s extensive work under way between the Department of Health, other parts of government, the life sciences industry, the pharma companies,” NHS England Chief Executive Simon Stevens told the BBC. “Nobody’s pretending this is a desirable situation, but if that’s where we get to it will not have been unforeseen.”

Extended Transition? | It’s a recurring theme – could the transition period that’s designed to give business and government time to prepare for post-Brexit trading rules be extended beyond December 2020? Business Secretary Greg Clark dropped a big hint on Sunday, saying any decision should be “guided by the evidence.” EU officials have also discussed it. Hardline Brexit-backers hate the idea, but pro-Brexit Trade Minister Liam Fox has said it’s something he could live with.

Labour’s Brexit | Momentum, the left-wing grassroots group that helped secure Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour Party leaderdhip, is pressuring him to push for a referendum on the final Brexit deal, the Financial Times writes. Corbyn, who has so far opposed a second vote, will also face pressure this week from union Unite, Labour’s biggest financial backer. A poll ahead of the annual conference found a majority of members support giving voters a final say on the agreement.

Is Luxembourg Actually Big Enough? | More than 30 finance firms have so far decided to seek a new home in Luxembourg to prepare for post-Brexit restrictions. That’s putting pressure on office space and forcing new developments to the outskirts, Stephanie Bodoni reports.

Sterling Denial | RBC Europe reckons pound trading indicates that investors are expecting Brexit to be delayed or called off. “As best we can tell, and supported by anecdotal evidence, markets appear to attach a surprisingly high probability to the whole Brexit process being delayed or even never happening,” chief currency strategist Adam Cole said. That means traders are under-estimating the risks, he says.

