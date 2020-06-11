42m ago
Brexit Champion Nigel Farage Leaves His Radio Show at LBC
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The former leader of Ukip and current leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage stepped down from his evening show at a London-based radio station.
Farage, 56 years old and a fierce proponent of Brexit, is stepping down with immediate effect, Leadind Britain’s Conversation (LBC) radio said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. The radio added that Farage’s contract was “up shortly”.
The “Nigel Farage Show” was broadcast on LBC five days a week.
