(Bloomberg) -- The former leader of Ukip and current leader of the Brexit Party Nigel Farage stepped down from his evening show at a London-based radio station.

Farage, 56 years old and a fierce proponent of Brexit, is stepping down with immediate effect, Leadind Britain’s Conversation (LBC) radio said in a statement on Thursday afternoon. The radio added that Farage’s contract was “up shortly”.

The “Nigel Farage Show” was broadcast on LBC five days a week.

