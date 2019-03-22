(Bloomberg) -- From their gray office block above a shopping center in the English city of Leeds, the 200 or so debt advisers get a very different view of the U.K. to the one portrayed by government ministers and central bankers.

In the space of a few hours, there are stories of young mothers afraid to open their doors to bailiffs collecting tax for the local municipality. Other callers had debts mounting for years and simply couldn’t manage anymore. Many had jobs, but were falling into arrears just to cover their essential bills.

The following week, Chancellor of the Exchequer Philip Hammond declared the economy was on the longest quarterly growth run of any Group of Seven nation. A report on March 19 showed the jobless rate at the lowest since 1975. A deputy governor of the Bank of England has described the notion that household indebtedness was unsustainably high as “slightly puzzling.”

“There’s a disconnect between the Bank of England figures, which look fine, and what we see,” said Andy Shaw, the debt advice coordinator at Stepchange, a charity in Leeds trying to help people stay afloat. “The problem has shifted – we’re seeing far more people with what we consider priority debts.”

Red flags about levels of borrowing are hardly new in the U.K., a country reliant on consumer spending. But with the nation locked in the political hamster wheel of trying to leave the European Union, the risk is that a financial shock from Brexit could tip many people over the edge.

Growth is already slowing. Weakness is spilling over from the euro region and companies are withholding investment amid the lingering uncertainty over how Brexit will unfold. Prime Minister Theresa May asked the EU for a postponement and reports from Brussels late on Thursday suggested the other 27 leaders would give Britain until April 12 to make up its mind.

Meanwhile, households look vulnerable after years of pay failing to keep up with inflation. Those vital consumers are operating on increasingly tight budgets just as the economy needs their pounds. Whereas before the financial crisis borrowers had over-extended, now the big problem is people just not having enough money to cover the essentials.

“We’re getting an increase in uncertainty at the same time as the increase in indebtedness,” said Douglas McWilliams, deputy chairman of the Centre for Economics and Business Research. “People are pulling their horns in. They’re worried about Brexit, they don’t know quite what it will bring. If we all spend 5 percent less, it’s a drop in consumer spending and that’s big.”

Charities helping people with debt are at the sharp end of the growing malaise in Britain. In Leeds, one of the country’s big post-industrial cities, advisers spend their days taking a near constant stream of calls from some of the near 8 million people the Money and Pensions Service says are over-indebted. Stepchange says January was its busiest ever month.

It’s a similar story next door in Bradford, where by 10 a.m. on a Monday morning the far smaller team at Christians Against Poverty have already dealt with more than 40 calls.

At both centers, Bloomberg reporters were allowed to listen to the conversations on the condition that they didn’t reveal any personal information about the clients. While the sheer number of calls was striking, it was the content that really exposed the depth and breadth of the problem.

Some callers referred to disruptive changes to social security subsidies – now called Universal Credit – that have left vulnerable people short of income with little warning. More than 70 billion pounds ($91.4 billion) of government spending cuts since 2010 have meant that municipalities have to cling to every penny. As a result, they can be the most aggressive in chasing down money, debt advisers said.

One former client, Pete Moss, 64, said his finances got out of control after his partner died in 2012. She’d always been the careful one handling money matters. Owing 11,000 pounds and off sick from his part-time job at an agency selling theater tickets, he would pay “whoever was shouting the loudest.”

Things came to a head in February 2016 when he was threatened with eviction and attempted suicide. He was referred to Christians Against Poverty and declared insolvent.

“Every day I was just dreading the post coming through the letterbox,” said Moss. “I’m living now on an extremely tight budget – struggling from month to month – but at least I’ve got no more debt.”

The sanguine stance by the Bank of England comes from the slowdown in the expansion of consumer credit, which includes borrowing on credit cards, personal loans, bank overdrafts and auto finance. Britain’s overall unsecured consumer debt pile, though, is still growing at an annual pace of 6.5 percent and now stands at 216 billion pounds.

Since the June 2016 Brexit referendum, household spending growth has outstripped income increases. The amount U.K. residents pay in interest on loans is now the highest seen since the start of 2009. What’s more, some of the more common forms of debt, such as municipal tax arrears, don’t show up in the Bank of England’s numbers.

It all points to people running down savings rather than cut back on purchases, which has at least raised one alarm bell. “Households are unusually vulnerable to a further setback,” Gertjan Vlieghe, a member of the Bank of England’s Monetary Policy Committee, told a committee in the U.K. Parliament last month.

At Stepchange, some of the callers had debts that were far smaller than the 13,000-pound average, but with such low incomes that they had little hope of paying them off. At Christians Against Poverty, one case had someone seeking insolvency for debt of less than a thousand pounds.

Three in 10 of Stepchange’s clients have a negative budget – meaning that essential spending alone leaves them in the red each month – and that number is slowly rising. That can lead them to seeking high-cost credit from overdrafts and credit cards through to short-term loans. The average client is almost 2,000 pounds behind on essential bill payments.

Even for those who have come out the other side, it’s still tough. “I’ve just had to change utility provider because I couldn’t afford to put my heating on,” said Moss. “I’ve just had the council tax bill through for next year and that’s gone up, rents gone up, of course food prices have gone up. And heaven knows what will happen if and when Brexit happens.”

--With assistance from Andrew Atkinson.

To contact the authors of this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.netLucy Meakin in London at lmeakin1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editor responsible for this story: Rodney Jefferson at r.jefferson@bloomberg.net

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.