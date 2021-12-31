Dec 31, 2021
Brexit Deal Cleared, China’s Recovery Peak, Dovish Fed: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the last day of 2020, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal was approved by the U.K. Parliament less than 24 hours before the country’s final split from the European Union
- China’s economic recovery could be past its peak and beginning to stabilize as the year draws to a close, with a key manufacturing gauge moderating in December
- Changes to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting panel will make the U.S. central bank even less likely to tighten monetary policy in the new year
- For the global economy, 2020 is ending with a sense of hope for the future, partly built on the assumption that it can’t surely be that bad again. Here’s a selection of charts with a final look at the havoc and ruin wreaked by Covid-19
- The Trump administration announced additional tariffs on some products from the EU as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers Airbus SE and Boeing Co.
- European bond investors are looking to the region’s central bank to absorb a glut of sovereign debt heading to the markets in 2021
- On the edge of London’s Canary Wharf district, the tallest residential skyscraper in western Europe was due to open this year. Instead, all that’s rising from the boarded-up site is weeds
- The EU and China announced the political approval of an agreement to open the Chinese market further to EU investors, marking a major step in talks that began in 2013
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.