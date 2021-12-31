(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to the last day of 2020, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:

Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s post-Brexit trade deal was approved by the U.K. Parliament less than 24 hours before the country’s final split from the European Union

China’s economic recovery could be past its peak and beginning to stabilize as the year draws to a close, with a key manufacturing gauge moderating in December

Changes to the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate setting panel will make the U.S. central bank even less likely to tighten monetary policy in the new year

For the global economy, 2020 is ending with a sense of hope for the future, partly built on the assumption that it can’t surely be that bad again. Here’s a selection of charts with a final look at the havoc and ruin wreaked by Covid-19

The Trump administration announced additional tariffs on some products from the EU as part of a long-running dispute over subsidies to aircraft makers Airbus SE and Boeing Co.

European bond investors are looking to the region’s central bank to absorb a glut of sovereign debt heading to the markets in 2021

On the edge of London’s Canary Wharf district, the tallest residential skyscraper in western Europe was due to open this year. Instead, all that’s rising from the boarded-up site is weeds

The EU and China announced the political approval of an agreement to open the Chinese market further to EU investors, marking a major step in talks that began in 2013

