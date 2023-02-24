(Bloomberg) -- Rishi Sunak is planning talks in the coming days with UK ministers, EU officials and Northern Ireland’s Democratic Unionist Party as the prospect grows for an end to the long-running standoff over Brexit, people familiar with the matter said.

The UK prime minister is minded to announce an agreement on Northern Ireland’s trading arrangements has been reached with Brussels either early next week or even as soon as this weekend, according to the people, who requested anonymity speaking about a a situation that’s still in flux.

The British premier had been preparing to unveil a new deal this week, but vocal opposition from unionists in Northern Ireland and Brexit hardliners in Sunak’s own Conservative Party scuppered the plan. Sunak had a positive talk with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen late Friday and they will speak again soon, a person familiar said. He’s also gearing up to talk to his Cabinet before Monday, people directly involved in the plans said.

Sunak also wants to have further discussions with DUP Leader Jeffrey Donaldson, whose party has blocked the formation of Northern Ireland’s devolved power-sharing government for more than a year over the current post-Brexit trading arrangements, known as the Northern Ireland Protocol. His endorsement is likely to prove crucial and without it an announcement of the deal may be further delayed.

The prime minister spoke on Friday with the UK’s biggest retailers, including J Sainsbury Plc and Asda Group Ltd., as well as with fast parcel operators, about the issues caused by the Protocol, people familiar said.

A Downing Street official said talks with the EU were ongoing and that reports about the timing of any announcement were speculation.

Sunak is trying to draw a line under a dispute with the EU that has poisoned relations since Britain left the bloc three years ago, amid complaints that the existing Brexit deal hampers trade between the region and Great Britain.

The proposed solution in the UK-EU negotiations centers around “green” and “red” customs lanes for goods flowing from Great Britain to Northern Ireland and onwards to the EU respectively. That would end onerous checks and paperwork on goods traveling within the UK.

