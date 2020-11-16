(Bloomberg) -- The contours of a Brexit deal between the U.K. and European Union are clear to both sides, Ireland’s prime minister said, as the two sides struggle to reach a trade agreement.

Negotiating teams understand “the landing zones” around an accord, Micheal Martin said at the Bloomberg New Economy Forum, warning it’s not yet fully clear if his U.K. counterpart, Boris Johnson, truly wants an accord.

“Having met Boris Johnson, having talked to him, my sense is deep down his gut instinct is that he would see the sense of a deal,” Martin said in an interview with Bloomberg’s Stephanie Flanders.

Brexit Talks Hit Make-Your-Mind-Up Time as Deadlines Pass

Given its close links to the U.K, Ireland is the nation with most to lose from a no-deal Brexit, a prospect Martin described as “horrendous.” The country’s Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said Monday he hoped a deal would be finalized within two weeks. At the same time, he cautioned that gaps remain and he expects an amount of “grandstanding” before an accord is signed off.

Failing to reach a deal would be “politically damaging all around,” Martin said.

“Will the decision be made in London to go for it and say, let’s get a deal done?,” Martin said. “Some of us think that’s an issue that yet has to be determined.”

