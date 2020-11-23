(Bloomberg) --

Ireland’s premier said he is hopeful the outline of a post-Brexit deal trade deal between the U.K. and European Union will be clear by the end of the week as negotiators race to seal an accord.

Speaking to reporters in Dublin on Monday, Micheal Martin said progress on fishing and ensuring fair competition has been made, but more is left to be done.

“It’s down to political will,” he said. “One must remain hopeful.”

Negotiations between the EU and the U.K. have been continuing virtually since Thursday when a senior member of the bloc’s team tested positive for the coronavirus. Officials said this shouldn’t scupper an eventual deal on the future trading and security relationship, and both sides are now upbeat about their chances of success.

“Fundamental divergences still remain, but we are continuing to work hard for a deal,” Michel Barnier, the EU’s chief negotiator, said in a tweet Monday.

U.K., EU on Course to Strike Trade Deal Despite Public Tensions

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.