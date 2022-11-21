(Bloomberg) -- Somewhat in the shade during the recent market and political turmoil, debates over Brexit look set to reemerge after Rishi Sunak’s government pushed back on a Sunday Times report that his administration was exploring a Swiss-style relationship with the EU. On the corporate front, new share buyback announcements are en vogue on the back of a pandemic recovery — despite another looming economic downturn.

Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning:

In the City

Compass Group Plc: The caterer announced another £250 million share buyback after reporting year-on-year organic revenue growth of 37.5% for the 12 months ended Sept. 30, driven by new business which accelerated in all regions and a robust recovery from the pandemic.

Virgin Money UK Plc: The lender reported adjusted pretax profit for the full year that beat analysts’ expectations. The bank also said it will buy back up to £50 million in own shares, but will hold off on announcing further repurchases until its fourth quarter due to the timing of stress test results.

Virgin Money took an impairment charge of £52 million for the year as the economic backdrop worsened but said it was seeing little signs of stress so far among its customers

Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.: Allwyn AG, one of Europe’s biggest lottery operators, agreed to buy Camelot UK Lotteries from the Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board.

Camelot will continue to be operated separately and Allwyn’s ownership of Camelot will help facilitate a transition as Allwyn Entertainment Ltd. takes over the operation of the National Lottery from February 2024

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s government said it isn’t seeking a Swiss-style relationship with the EU, pushing back against a Sunday Times report. The paper said senior government figures plan to put Britain on a pathway to closer economic ties with the bloc akin to those enjoyed by Switzerland, over the next decade — which sparked a backlash from Brexiteers.

Meanwhile, G-7 nations aim to announce at what level they will set a price cap on Russian crude oil on Wednesday, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

In Case You Missed It

A district in east London defied a wider house price slowdown in the capital. Here’s a closer look at London’s cheapest borough.

The Qatar World Cup may arguably be the most contentious in football history, but for advertisers it’s still a “no-brainer,” write Bloomberg’s Simone Foxman and Alex Webb.

Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board is emerging as the frontrunner to buy a stake in SSE Plc’s multibillion-pound electricity networks, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Repair company HomeServe Plc and meat producer Cranswick Plc are among the companies due to update the market tomorrow.

Hull-based Cranswick has been hit by record wheat and soya prices, which are pushing up production costs for pig farmers. Investors will likely want to know more about how the company expects to manage these pressures over the medium-term. Some will have taken comfort in the fact that Cranswick in August reported first-quarter UK revenue that was ahead across all its food product categories compared to the same period last year. Shares have slumped this year, significantly underperforming the FTSE 350 Consumer Staples index.

For a news fix when the day is done, sign up to The Readout with Allegra Stratton, to make sense of the day’s events.

--With assistance from Ryan Hesketh.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.