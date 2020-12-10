(Bloomberg) -- Negotiations between the EU and the U.K. are on course to end without a trade deal barring a dramatic last-minute intervention, according to officials with knowledge of the discussions.

Last night’s dinner between Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Ursula von der Leyen left officials on both sides expressing concern that it may be impossible to reconcile the two sides’ differences and that a no-deal split at the year-end now looks to be the likely outcome. Still, negotiators from both sides will spend the coming days searching for a breakthrough before Sunday’s deadline.

