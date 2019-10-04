(Bloomberg) -- Explore what’s moving the global economy in the new season of the Stephanomics podcast. Subscribe via Pocket Cast or iTunes.

If Britain crashes out of the European Union without a transition pact, the knock-on effects would undermine an already fragile global economy

Christine Lagarde’s future role as president of the European Central Bank is being transformed -- even before she takes office -- into one that increasingly requires the skills of a political campaigner

America’s service industries joined manufacturing in taking a big step back last month, fueling concerns that the global slowdown and trade war are weighing more on the broader economy. That comes as a sharp slowdown in services in Germany suggests the pain from its industrial crisis is also spreading

Turkey’s central bank is working on a plan for looser reserve requirements to reward banks that support export-oriented industries, the latest step of a campaign to get credit flowing again

Bond giant Pimco says Donald Trump’s impeachment fight will make progress toward a trade deal even more elusive, as China won’t want to make concessions to a weakened U.S. president

Just a few miles apart, Hong Kong and Shenzhen offer two competing visions of China’s future

India’s central bank cut its key interest rate for a fifth straight time this year, moving aggressively to revive economic growth as the banking system faces new stresses.

Going against a central bank is an investment strategy fraught with peril, but some bond market analysts think the Bank of Japan will fail to steepen the yield curve

