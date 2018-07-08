1h ago
Brexit Exit, How Trade War Gets Ugly, Japan Pay Growth: Eco Day
(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:
- Storms ahead. The first shot of the U.S.-China trade war went off without much of a reaction -- here’s why the calm may be short lived
- Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned in what threatens to be a major blow to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s authority
- Finally. We show how the pace of wage gains in Japan is accelerating markedly, thanks to the exceptionally tight labor market
- “No Action, Talk Only”: NATO means something very different to business leaders in Myanmar still waiting for investment from the U.S. and Europe
- Derailment: An economist who fled North Korea says South Korea’s planned rail links through the impoverished nation falls well short of Kim Jong Un’s vision
- The euro area mustn’t lose its nerve over trade tensions with the U.S., ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said yesterday
