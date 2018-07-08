Brexit Exit, How Trade War Gets Ugly, Japan Pay Growth: Eco Day

(Bloomberg) -- Welcome to Monday, Asia. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your week started:

Storms ahead. The first shot of the U.S.-China trade war went off without much of a reaction -- here’s why the calm may be short lived

Brexit Secretary David Davis has resigned in what threatens to be a major blow to U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May’s authority

Finally. We show how the pace of wage gains in Japan is accelerating markedly, thanks to the exceptionally tight labor market

“No Action, Talk Only”: NATO means something very different to business leaders in Myanmar still waiting for investment from the U.S. and Europe

Derailment: An economist who fled North Korea says South Korea’s planned rail links through the impoverished nation falls well short of Kim Jong Un’s vision

The euro area mustn’t lose its nerve over trade tensions with the U.S., ECB Executive Board member Benoit Coeure said yesterday

