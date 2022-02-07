‘Brexit’ Gets Boot as U.K. Group Decides Word Is Just Too Hot

(Bloomberg) --

A British trade group in Brussels said it has renounced Brexit -- the word -- as it seeks to reduce the level of emotion surrounding trade disputes between the European Union and the U.K.

The British Chamber of Commerce for the EU and Belgium said Monday that it will stop referring to “Brexit.”

“This conscious move by BritCham reflects our efforts to support our members,” the group’s CEO, Sue Arundale, said in the group’s newsletter. “Most businesses have long since moved on and what we are seeing is companies in the U.K., Belgium and the EU that want to continue trading and working together in the friendly and pragmatic way they always have.”

The chamber which has more than 100 members in Belgium said it will use “less emotive” language and will revise its publications and promote a problem-solving approach for businesses operating in the new environment.

The EU and U.K. remain deadlocked in a tense negotiation over post-Brexit trade rules in Northern Ireland, with no signs of progress.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.