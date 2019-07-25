(Bloomberg) -- Jacob Rees-Mogg, an influential Brexit backer in the U.K. Parliament, left the investment firm he co-founded in 2007 to assume a role in Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s cabinet.

He stepped down from Somerset Capital Management in accordance with the rules for cabinet ministers, according to a statement on Thursday. Rees-Mogg was elected to Parliament in 2010, after which he stepped back from the running of the firm, serving as an adviser.

Rees-Mogg, 50, was appointed leader of the House of Commons, moving from the back benches to a senior role for the first time. He has long been a staunch supporter of Britain’s withdrawal from the European Union, and backed Johnson’s leadership bid.

Somerset Capital is an asset manager focused on emerging markets, and has about $7 billion of assets under management, according to its website.

