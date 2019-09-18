(Bloomberg) -- With just over six weeks until the U.K. is due to quit the European Union with or without a deal, the expected rush of investment bank jobs out of London is still just a trickle, according to a study.

Banks have moved 1,000 posts to rival hubs like Frankfurt and Paris since the referendum in June 2016, a report by EY said. That contrasts with some estimates of tens or even hundreds of thousands shifting to the EU as a result of Brexit.

EY said the recent slowdown in activity followed the decision to delay Brexit at the end of March and reflected the industry’s confidence in its prior preparations for a messy divorce.

“Financial services firms have the building blocks in place, but have so far transferred fewer staff and assets to the continent than expected,” Omar Ali, U.K. financial services leader at EY, said in the report, which tracked 222 firms’ comments on Brexit.

The sluggish pace has already prompted regulators to urge banks to prepare themselves faster for every form of Brexit, amid heightened concerns in Brussels that the U.K. will crash out on Oct. 31 with no deal to ease the transition.

Many of the finance industry’s shifts toward the EU have so far been piecemeal. London has extended its lead in foreign exchange and interest rate derivatives trading since the referendum, according to the Bank for International Settlements. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. has recently opened a new building in London, and JPMorgan Chase & Co. stalled large employee moves while warning that thousands of jobs could eventually leave the U.K.

EY said firms could wind up relocating 7,000 jobs in the near-term. The industry could also move 1 trillion pounds ($1.25 trillion) of assets from London, an estimate that remained unchanged from the last survey published in June. EY didn’t report on the value of assets that had already moved.

