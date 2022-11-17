(Bloomberg) -- The UK’s fiscal watchdog said the decision to leave the European Union meant the country’s trade intensity was likely to be 15% lower in the long run than if Brexit had never occurred.

“The latest evidence suggests that Brexit has had a significant adverse impact on UK trade, via reducing both overall trade volumes and the number of trading reationships between UK and EU firms,” the Office for Budget Responsibility said in an outlook prepared for the government as it announced its new fiscal plan.

The projection will disappoint many who hoped the loss of free trade with the EU as a result of Brexit would be offset by commercial deals with countries outside the bloc. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak this week said he didn’t discuss a prospective trade deal with US President Joe Biden in a sign the UK accepted a pact is not likely in the near future.

Elsewhere, in its document the OBR said it assumed net migration was declining from 224,000 a year in 2023 to settle at 205,000 a year from 2026. These rates were higher than previously forecast and reflect “evidence of sustained strength in inward migration since the post-Brexit migration regime was introduced.”

A new poll conducted this month by YouGov found 56% of people now think it was wrong to leave the EU.

