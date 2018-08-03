(Bloomberg) -- Happy Friday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start your day:

The Bank of England’s unanimous decision to raise the benchmark interest rate Thursday could be the final blow against inflation before Brexit takes hold, though chief Mark Carney won’t rule out another hike before he departs in June

No truce. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross signaled there could be more tariffs to come for China, which hasn’t yet folded to American trade duties and threats

Collateral damage. Early indicators of East Asia trade are showing some strain from U.S.-China tensions, Bloomberg Economics analysis shows

Jobs Day. The U.S. will report jobs data Friday morning in Washington, which is set to show more jobs momentum though with little wage gains

Crisis watch. Pakistan could need more than $12 billion to fend off financial disaster, the incoming finance minister estimates

Eco Week. Here’s our roundup of all the central bank decisions, trade battles, and consumer angst in the global economy this week

