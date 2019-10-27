(Bloomberg) -- Follow @Brexit, sign up to our Brexit Bulletin, and tell us your Brexit story.

The Brexit impasse looks set to continue after the main opposition Labour Party made clear it won’t back Boris Johnson’s bid for an early general election, with the prime minister accusing Parliament of holding the country “hostage” by not allowing the vote.

Labour’s refusal to support a snap poll on Dec. 12 means Johnson is almost certain to fall short of the two-thirds majority he needs when the House of Commons votes on Monday. The European Union has said it will announce by Tuesday the terms of any Brexit delay, likely thwarting his pledge to leave the trading bloc on Oct. 31.

The government reiterated it would keep pushing for an election if it loses Monday’s vote. It also rejected an alternative put forward by the pro-EU Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party to secure an election via a bill requiring only a simple majority -- but which crucially could be amended by MPs. Conservative Party Chairman James Cleverly called it a “gimmick” meant to thwart Brexit by stopping Parliament from debating Johnson’s draft Brexit legislation.

“They have obviously made it clear that they have no intention of wanting Brexit to be done, no intention of wanting the Withdrawal Bill,” Culture Secretary Nicky Morgan told Sky News on Sunday. “It is important for the sake of the country that we bring this uncertainty to an end.”

Potential Gain

The potential advantage for the Liberal Democrats and SNP from their proposal is clear. Both parties stand to gain from an election conducted before Brexit is delivered, while their plan to bring forward the poll date to Dec. 9 increases the chances that students -- considered to be among the most pro-EU voters -- will still be at their universities to cast their votes.

Labour, which has been criticized by some MPs for not matching the Liberal Democrats’ full-throated opposition to Brexit, also ruled out backing the proposal, calling it “entirely ridiculous.”

“It would need cross-party support to get through the House of Commons procedures and then it would be subject to all kinds of amendments,” Labour’s health spokesman Jon Ashworth told Sky News. “It’s just a stunt so the Lib Dems can get on the telly today.”

But Ashworth declined to say whether Labour would back an early election if the EU agrees to a Brexit extension to Jan. 31 as requested by the U.K.

“If they give us that extension until January then we will have to consider it, but at the moment we don’t have that clarification,” Ashworth said. “We cannot support Boris Johnson’s plans until we’ve got an absolute reassurance that no-deal is off the table.”

Catch-22

That stance effectively creates a Catch-22 for Monday’s vote, with Labour refusing to back a snap poll until it’s heard from the EU, and the bloc waiting to see what happens in Parliament before announcing its decision on pushing back the Brexit deadline.

The apparent schism among opposition parties -- with the Liberal Democrats and Scottish National Party diverging from Labour on the best strategy to bring down Johnson’s Tories -- further complicates matters.

Meanwhile Arlene Foster, leader of the Democratic Unionist Party which props up the U.K. government, told the Financial Times the party’s 10 MPs in Westminster would vote against the election because Johnson had linked it to getting his Brexit legislation through the House of Commons.

“We need to amend that legislation and we need time to do that,” Foster said. The DUP will continue to oppose the Brexit deal because it will bring in customs checks between Northern Ireland and Great Britain, she said.

Neither Morgan nor Cleverly laid out the government’s plans if it loses on Monday, but Johnson’s office has previously said it would focus on its domestic agenda rather than trying again to ratify the divorce deal with Brussels.

In comments released late Saturday, Johnson again tried to heap pressure on politicians to move on from Brexit. Parliament has “run its course,” he said.

“They must also agree to an election on Dec. 12,” Johnson said in a broadcast statement. “If they refuse this timetable -- if they refuse to go the extra mile to complete Brexit -- then I will have no choice but to conclude that they are not really sincere in their desire to get Brexit done.”

