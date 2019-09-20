Brexit Is No Obstacle to Direct Lenders’ Ambitions in the U.K.

(Bloomberg) -- Direct lenders have too much money to spend to be put off doing new deals by uncertainty surrounding Britain’s potential departure from the European Union.

Stacked with cash from investors desperate for yield, funds that lend to mid-sized companies are pursuing more U.K. deals after already sealing some of the largest ever private credit transactions this year. The direct lenders, who typically back buyouts of smaller firms, say there’s plenty of opportunity in the private credit market for more deals outside its typical 30-to 300 million euro range.

“The good assets are Brexit-proof and there’s definitely a lot of capital flowing in from private equity that needs to go to work,” said Natalia Tsitoura, managing director at Alcentra.

In one example, private equity Livingbridge this week put U.K.-based holiday rental business Sykes Cottages up for sale and invited lenders to consider financing packages to support a new investor, according to people following the potential transaction. Livingbridge is marketing the business as generating Ebitda of close to 30 million pounds ($37.4 million).

Private debt funds and private equity firms are encouraged by the large volumes of capital they have amassed. Preqin, a data provider, estimated the war chest of U.K.-based direct lenders at $42 billion in early September, compared with $29 billion at the end of 2017.

Chris Lowe, a partner in EY’s capital and debt advisory unit, said the company is working on a range of U.K. deals including debt refinancing, growth capital and debt advisory mandates.

“I’m surprised U.K. mid-market deal-making has been as robust and resilient as it has been this year,” Lowe said. “I thought particularly that domestic event-driven work would dry up, but it hasn’t.”

Private debt funds that are increasingly filling in for risk-averse commercial banks have a big presence in the U.K. Roughly half of the leveraged finance deals in Britain last year were financed by such funds, according to research by advisory firm AlixPartners.

This year saw Daisy Group Ltd. raise more than 1-billion pound ($1.2 billion) financing from Ares, one of the biggest private debt transactions in Europe. The mammoth transaction came as loan issuance is languishing in the U.K. With only three months to go this year, sterling loan issuance accounts for just 6% of total institutional issuance in Europe, data compiled by Bloomberg show. This compares with 10-12% in the previous two full years.

Sterling Liquidity

All this adds up to further opportunities for the private credit market to do even more deals. The National Fostering Agency Ltd. turned to private debt in August after initially considering loans to raise 550 million pounds.

“Capital markets really don’t like that sterling liquidity is more constrained. So in this environment, you have nervous underwriting from banks putting more flex risk into their terms,” said Mike Dennis, co-head of European credit at Ares Management.

Direct lenders aren’t oblivious to Brexit-linked risks. Fund managers say they are staying clear of companies that rely heavily on staff from the European Union to run their businesses, or firms with sprawling continental supply chains. Still, the protracted discussions are unlikely to completely cool the activity in the direct lending market.

“People are fed up with the uncertainty surrounding Brexit and want to just get on with investing,” said Dennis.

