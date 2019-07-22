Brexit May Have Already Pushed U.K. Into Recession, Niesr Says

(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.

The U.K.’s exit from the European Union may have already pushed the U.K. into a technical recession, according to the National Institute of Economic and Social Research.

In a gloomy set of new forecasts, Niesr predicted that, even assuming a smooth exit in October, the nation will grow 1% in 2019 and 1% in 2020. There’s an around a one-in-four chance that the economy is already shrinking, the think tank said.

The outlook worsens if there a no-deal Brexit, with Niesr seeing the possibility of a “severe” downturn in the event of a disorderly departure. Even if an “orderly” no deal exit is secured, Niesr says the economy will stagnate next year, with inflation accelerating to 4.1%.

“However we look at it, there will not be much economic joy in a no-deal Brexit,” said Niesr director Jagjit Chadha.

The pound fell after the report and traded at $1.2464 as of 10:08 a.m. in London.

To contact the reporters on this story: David Goodman in London at dgoodman28@bloomberg.net;Olivia Konotey-Ahulu in London at okonoteyahul@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Paul Gordon at pgordon6@bloomberg.net, Andrew Atkinson, Brian Swint

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.