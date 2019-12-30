(Bloomberg) -- The chances of Great Britain leaving the European Union are “50-50’’ if Parliament rejects Prime Minister Theresa May’s withdrawal agreement, U.K. International Trade Secretary Liam Fox said in a Sunday Times newspaper interview.

“If we were not to vote for that, I’m not sure I would give it much more than 50-50,” Fox said in the interview.

Fox told his MP colleagues that it was a “matter of honor” to back May and he’d rather accept an agreement that falls short of the ideal than risk Brexit’s failure, according to the the report.

Fox also said he would like to see more EU concessions on the so-called Irish backstop, language in the deal meant to avoid the creation of a hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

Separately, the Times of London reported that crashing out of the EU without a deal would trigger a cut in taxes and interest rates and the return of quantitative easing, according to the newspaper’s annual survey of economists.

All 52 economists polled, including four prominent Brexiteers, agreed that a disorderly Brexit would require intervention from the Treasury and the Bank of England that would leave the nation with a larger deficit. Almost half -- 42 percent -- said there was at least a one-in-five chance Britain would leave without a deal.

