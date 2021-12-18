(Bloomberg) -- Lord Frost, the cabinet minister in charge of the U.K.’s post-Brexit negotiations, has resigned from Boris Johnson’s government, the Daily Mail reported.

The move was sparked by his growing “disillusionment” with the direction of Conservative Party policy, the report said, without saying how it got the information. He tendered his resignation a week ago and Johnson convinced him to stay in his post until next month.

A spokesman for No. 10 Downing Street declined to comment.

