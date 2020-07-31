(Bloomberg) --

Talks between U.K. and European Union negotiators will continue into October, the U.K. government said, ending only days before a key meeting of EU leaders the bloc says is the deadline for the two sides to reach a comprehensive trade agreement.

Negotiators will meet on the weeks of Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and Sept. 28, the British government said in a statement on Friday.

EU leaders are pushing to reach a deal before the meeting to allow time for any trade accord to be implemented before the post-Brexit transition period expires on Dec. 31.

A fifth round of talks between ended last week with both sides saying they are still far from reaching an agreement. Without one, businesses face the imposition of tariffs and quotas from next year.

