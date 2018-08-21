Brexit Negotiations Will Now Be Carried Out ‘Continuously’, Barnier Says

(Bloomberg) -- The U.K. and the European Union will negotiate on Brexit “continuously” from now on, the bloc’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said.

“The negotiations are now entering the final stage,” Barnier told reporters in Brussels after meeting U.K. Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab on Tuesday. “We can find common ground.”

The two sides are rushing to reach a deal on the terms of the U.K.’s withdrawal by October to give time for lawmakers to give approval before the country is due to leave the bloc in March. In parallel, negotiators are trying to sketch out the foundations of Britain’s future trade, economic and security relationship.

Barnier would not commit to October as a deadline but reiterated it wouldn’t be much later than that -- so November is a possibility, one that has been touted in private and public before.

“Our challenge for the coming weeks is to try and define an ambitious partnership for the U.K. and EU,” Barnier said.

Most of the withdrawal deal has been concluded between the U.K. and EU. But the difficult topic of preventing the emergence of a policed border between Northern Ireland and Ireland is unresolved, with the U.K. rejecting the EU’s plan to keep the British province in the bloc’s customs union.

That issue will dominate talks between now and a summit of EU leaders in mid-October. Negotiations continue in Brussels on Wednesday and Raab said he and Barnier will meet again next week.

