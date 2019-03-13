Brexit Pain, U.S. Tariff Threat, Low Inflation All Over: Eco Day

The Bank of England’s practices are “years out of date,” according to a panel of U.K. lawmakers. Separately, here’s a look at the damage already done to the U.K. from Brexit-related turmoil

No Mr. Nice Guy. The U.S. is holding to its tariff threat even as trade talks with China appear to be entering their final stages

Low-flation. Weak price growth is frustrating the Federal Reserve, while in India it’s a double-edged sword for the government weeks ahead of a crucial election

More gloom. Machinery orders in Japan took a tumble in January, a third straight decline and adding to weak economic data in the export-reliant economy

Not fans. The European Central Bank is the latest to rebuke Modern Monetary Theory, a decades-old economic stance that’s garnered attention particularly amid debates around debt in the U.S.

