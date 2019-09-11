Sep 11, 2019
Brexit Paths, IMF Urges German Spending, Poland Rates: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Terms of Trade is a daily newsletter that untangles a world embroiled in trade wars. Sign up here.
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- Where does Brexit go next? What can Boris Johnson do? Only a fool would offer a prediction, but here are some possible paths
- Who’s who. After weeks of anticipation, incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen finally unveiled her new team
- Act fast. The International Monetary Fund said Germany shouldn’t wait for an economic shock before boosting public investment; yet, Germany might not be the most fiscally frugal in Europe -- look at Sweden
- Stand pat. Not even a surge in inflation and government plan to hike wages will steer Poland’s central bank away from a promise to keep borrowing costs unchanged for another year
- Who dares wins. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is daring Turkey’s new central bank chief to think differently on interest rates
- Blame millennials. India’s auto boom is going bust on the worst sales in decades; the country’s finance minister said the millennials’ preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola over owning cars, and not high taxes, is among reasons behind slumping vehicle sales
- Look no further. Japan is trying to learn the lessons from its 2014 sales tax shock
- Changing orientation. Serbia’s plan to join a Russian-led economic union is drawing ire from the European Union, which the Balkan nation says it wants to be a part of
To contact the reporter on this story: Jiyeun Lee in Hong Kong at jlee1029@bloomberg.net
To contact the editors responsible for this story: Malcolm Scott at mscott23@bloomberg.net, Karthikeyan Sundaram, Tuhin Kar
©2019 Bloomberg L.P.