Where does Brexit go next? What can Boris Johnson do? Only a fool would offer a prediction, but here are some possible paths

Who’s who. After weeks of anticipation, incoming European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen finally unveiled her new team

Act fast. The International Monetary Fund said Germany shouldn’t wait for an economic shock before boosting public investment; yet, Germany might not be the most fiscally frugal in Europe -- look at Sweden

Stand pat. Not even a surge in inflation and government plan to hike wages will steer Poland’s central bank away from a promise to keep borrowing costs unchanged for another year

Who dares wins. President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is daring Turkey’s new central bank chief to think differently on interest rates

Blame millennials. India’s auto boom is going bust on the worst sales in decades; the country’s finance minister said the millennials’ preference for ride-hailing services such as Uber and Ola over owning cars, and not high taxes, is among reasons behind slumping vehicle sales

Look no further. Japan is trying to learn the lessons from its 2014 sales tax shock

Changing orientation. Serbia’s plan to join a Russian-led economic union is drawing ire from the European Union, which the Balkan nation says it wants to be a part of

